MP recognised for contribution to immigration detention reform

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East MP Stuart McDonald has been acknowledged by a group of civil society organisations for his contribution to immigration detention reform.

In his role as SNP spokesman on Immigration, Asylum and Border Control, Mr McDonald has been an outspoken critic of the current system.

People in immigration detention are held indefinitely in prison-like conditions, and include those with asylum applications and victims of torture and human trafficking.

Representatives from Scottish Detainee Visitors, the Detention Forum, Detention Action, Glasgow Quakers, Justice & Peace Scotland and Global Justice Glasgow presented him with a ‘Detention Champion’ award.

Kate Alexander from Scottish Detainee Visitors said: “Stuart has done excellent work in Parliament aimed at introducing reform into the system and it’s a pleasure to be able to recognise that work.”

Steve Rolfe from Global Justice Glasgow added: “Immigration detention is the sharp end of the UK Government’s cruel and inhumane ‘hostile environment’ policy.

“Stuart has been a steadfast advocate for detention reform, which is an essential step along the road towards a more humane immigration policy.”

Mr McDonald said: “The detention of thousands of human beings for an indeterminate period is a stain on our democracy – progress is being made, but it is only baby steps and I hope the next immigration bill will allow us to take a huge leap forward.”