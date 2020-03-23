MSP calls for council tax holiday over coronavirus crisis

Scottish Greens West of Scotland MSP Ross Greer has called on the East Dunbartonshire community to come together in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish Greens have also reiterated calls for the Scottish Government and East Dunbartonshire Council to urgently implement a no-evictions housing policy and a council tax holiday.

Ross said: “The Chief Medical Officer’s advice around the coronavirus outbreak is quite rightly about protecting the vulnerable from the virus and ensuring services like the NHS are able to respond where they are most needed.

“It has been heartening to see so many members of the community rallying round to support those who cannot get out because they are vulnerable or are following guidance to self-isolate. A crisis often brings out the best in people and thankfully that seems to have been the case in East Dunbartonshire.

“Individuals cannot mitigate every impact of this situation, and while I welcome the Scottish Government’s announcement that support will be available to small businesses, Scottish Ministers and East Dunbartonshire Council must also ensure that they are providing practical help to people. It’s time to institute a holiday on council tax payments and commit to no evictions during this ongoing crisis.

“In line with social distancing advice my office has now closed. My staff will be working remotely and constituents can continue to be in touch via ross.greer.msp@parliament.scot or call: 0141 9562778.”