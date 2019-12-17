New MP Amy Callaghan is a class act for Kirkintilloch pupils on her first day at Westminster

St Ninian’s High School in Kirkintilloch were given the all access pass to Westminster from Amy Callaghan MP on her first day as the elected Member of Parliament for East Dunbartonshire.

Ms Callaghan, who stunningly defeated former Lib-Dem leader Jo Swinson in the general election, had only arrived in Westminster for the first time just hours before meeting the pupils.

Students from the Kirkintilloch secondary school were given a tour of the House of Commons before meeting with their newly elected MP.

The local MP said: “When I promised during my election to be local, representative and accountable, I meant it. What better way to start the privilege of being East Dunbartonshire’s MP than showing the pupils of St Ninian’s around at Westminster?

“This wasn’t just a campaign slogan, it was a commitment. A commitment to each person throughout East Dunbartonshire that I’m on hand to help in any way I can.

“St Ninian’s is an absolute shining light of our community and that is reflected in the staff and students of the school. It was a pleasure meeting them and I can’t wait to work with them more over my time as their MP.”