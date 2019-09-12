PM has precipitated ‘a democratic crisis’

It has been said that a week is a long time in politics and that has never been more true than in the political arena these days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to shut down the Westminster Parliament for five weeks is a brazen and undemocratic bid to blindly push ahead for a likely no-deal Brexit.

The majority of Scottish people did not vote in favour of Brexit and definitely did not vote for the foreboding no-deal scenario we are now facing.

We are embroiled in a spiralling democratic crisis orchestrated by Boris Johnson and his government and he has ensured only a narrow window remains for my colleagues and the opposition in Westminster to prevent a potentially disastrous exit from the European Union that is lacking in plan or preparation.

And, shortly after this development, Ruth Davidson announced that she would be stepping down as leader of the Scottish Conservatives. While there’s much we would disagree on, I can only imagine the demands of party leadership and the difficulty to maintain a healthy balance between work and family life is extremely difficult.

It is no secret that she struggled to agree with the Prime Minister’s Brexit vision, so I hope her Holyrood colleagues will get behind efforts to minimise the damage Brexit could do to Scottish trade and industry.

ON a lighter however, Parliamentary recess provided a great opportunity for me to spend more time in the constituency catching up with people and listening to their concerns on local and national issues, and the work of local organisations.

It was a pleasure to visit Lenzie Gala Day and fantastic that the weather held up for everyone to enjoy it in the sunshine.

This week sees the beginning of the packed week-long Kirkintilloch Canal Festival.

I’d like to give a huge thank you to organisers of both of these successful events.

I also attended a wonderful dinner in Kirkintilloch Town Hall hosted by Spirit of Alba to commemorate 100th anniversary of Kirkintiloch’s own Rita Cowan and Masataka Taketsuru who married and founded Nikka Whisky in Japan, one of the country’s most successful companies. It was a terrific evening, attended by councillors and the Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop and the celebration was testament to a unique story of romance and international success, all of which started in Kirkintilloch.

When Parliament resumes shortly there will be lots to do and I’m looking forward to the many upcoming events including committee meetings and cross party groups.

Work at Holyrood does not stop in contrast to the total chaos which reigns at Westminster!

The First Minister’s programme for government will be announced on our return and I am sure it will include measures to ensure Scotland maintains its vision for an inclusive, progressive nation.

AS ever, if you have any issues you think I may be able to help with, please call in to my office at 18a Townhead, Kirkintilloch.

Surgeries are held on Monday mornings and Fridays between 4pm-6pm. No appointment necessary, but you can book one through www.ronamackay.scot or telephone 0141 776 1561.