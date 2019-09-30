SNP choose candidate to fight East Dunbartonshire seat

The SNP have announced their candidate to fight Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson in the imminent Westminster General Election.

She is 27-year-old local woman Amy Callaghan, a Party activist and Office Manager to Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay.

Amy has also worked for former Scottish Government Minister Dr Aileen McLeod, the recently elected Member of the European Parliament for the SNP.

Ms Callaghan said: “I am delighted and excited to be the SNP’s candidate for East Dunbartonshire in the upcoming election.

“It’s time for a change and to have an MP that actually lives here and cares about the local issues that affect people in this fantastic constituency.

“I will expose Jo Swinson’s appalling voting record and undemocratic decisions since she became leader of the Lib Dems and I’m ready to hit the ground running with our positive plans for the constituency.

“The many conversations I’ve had with people while campaigning show that the tide is definitely turning and they are fed up with Liberal Democrat hypocrisy and spin.

“With our fantastic team of supporters, I’ll be working tirelessly to give regain this seat from Jo Swinson and start listening to constituents.

MSP Rona Mackay said: “Amy will be a fantastic local MP with a huge grasp of what matters in East Dunbartonshire. I couldn’t be more delighted she has chosen to stand. Of course, I will miss her but she is the perfect candidate to challenge Jo Swinson and show her the door.

“We’ve already had masses of pledges of support from people fed up with Jo Swinson and her self-seeking actions – like Boris Johnson, her time is up.”