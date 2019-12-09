WASPI candidate takes campaign to General Election

A WASPI woman in East Dunbartonshire is taking the campaign for state pension justice for women born in the 1950s to the general election.

Rosie Dickson is standing as an Independent candidate in the East Dunbartonshire constituency.

The local woman wants local people to: “Use your vote for State Pension Justice”.

Ms Dickson said: “As a 50s born woman affected, I have been actively campaigning on this issue for the last four years.

”More than 6,000 woman are affected in East Dunbartonshire alone.

“These woman are facing a delay of up to six years and losing as much as £48,000 in lost state pension. They have contributed their entire lives and the majority were not notified of these changes in time to change their retirement plans.”

She added: “The Minister for Pensions and Financial Inclusion suggested we could ‘apply for apprenticeships’ in our 60s. For that reason, I am standing as an ‘apprentice MP.

“I will strive towards achieving a fair and just solution for those affected and for future generations.”