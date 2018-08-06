Yeomanry Group’s annual VJ Day service

The Lanarkshire Yeomanry Group will host the annual VJ Day Service which takes place at 11am on Wednesday, August 15, at Motherwell Civic Centre.

Tribute has been paid to Patricia Kelly, who has organised the event for many years, and she announced she is retiring.

Agnes Dougan said: “We wish Patricia well and thank her for all of the work that she has done to commemorate the sufferings of those who suffered, and died, in the Far East in WW2.”

Light refreshments will be available afterwards and all are welcome.

Meanwhile, this year’s Yeomanry Award for Good Citizenship was presented to Cathedral Primary pupils Jeffthan Ofosuhene and Sophie McCool.