Praise for Kilmardinny House

A landmark building in Bearsden has been praised as part of a prestigious UK-wide awards scheme, after a major rejuvenation and extension project.

Kilmardinny House was shortlisted for Civic Building of the Year by SPACES (Society for Public Architecture, Construction, Engineering and Surveying) – one of just 19 projects chosen from across the UK.

The A-listed building reopened last year after a major programme of works delivered by East Dunbartonshire Council in conjunction with the Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust and development partner hub West Scotland (hWS) with Clark Contracts, as the main contractor.

Judges visited Kilmardinny in July and the building has now been highly commended in the Heritage category at the SPACES awards.

The new garden pavilion extension provides a modern, flexible space which can accommodate a variety of activities, while Kilmardinny House itself features a mixture of office, activity and meeting spaces, as well as a refurbished community theatre.

Joint Council Leader, Councillor Vaughan Moody, said: “I am delighted that Kilmardinny House has been highly commended by these prestigious awards, following significant investment to rejuvenate and extend the facility.

“Well done to all involved for their hard work.”

Joint Council Leader, Councillor Andrew Polson, added: “This is great news and the icing on the cake for the Kilmardinny House project.

“The A-listed facility has been rightfully recognised as one of the UK’s most inspirational and ambitious projects.”

Sandy Marshall, Chair of EDLC Trust, added: “Kilmardinny House supports a wide range of arts, cultural services and events, as well as being a popular venue for weddings, community groups, family occasions and more.Come and see it for yourself.”

Iain Marley, CEO, hub West Scotland, said: “We were thrilled to be invited to lead the design and restoration of Kilmardinny House.

“Restoration projects can be challenging, however, the end result reflects how inspired the team were by the opportunity to rejuvenate this great building and this recognition is richly deserved.”

Michael Scanlan, director of Clark Contracts, said: The commendation is fantastic recognition for this unique building.”

The council is also carrying out a series of works to enhance landscaping, further investing in the facility.