Pre-Christmas promise by council to Kirkintilloch multiple sclerosis suffer has been broken, says angry local councillor

A pre-Christmas promise to a disabled Kirkintilloch council house tenant and her family living in “appalling conditions” have been dashed by East Dunbartonshire Council.

A new council home in Harestanes, which meets the needs of the multiple sclerosis sufferer who has to use a wheelchair, is still under construction - almost THREE years after building began, according to an angry local councillor.

Meanwhile, up to 100 new private homes at nearby Braes O’ Yetts site have been built within the same period by Barratt Homes, said Councillor John Jamieson.

The homes at Armour Drive, Harestanes are being constructed by Morris and Spottiswood contractors on behalf of East Dunbartonshire Council as part of the first phase of new-build social housing.

Councillor Jamieson (SNP Kirkintilloch East and North and Twechar) said his constituent is presently living in “appalling conditions” in a run-down council house.

Now a commitment that the family would definitely be in their new home by Christmas has been broken, he says.

He told the Herald: “This is a matter of real concern. I think the family have been treated disgracefully.

“She and her husband and daughter are living in a house that is little better than a cave with water streaming down walls and overall deterioration.

“A house which meets their needs is under construction at Armour Drive, Harestanes. The family were told that they could move in by Christmas.

“It has taken the best part of three years to construct three houses on this site. Barratt’s took about the same time to construct around 100 houses at the Braes O’ Yetts site!”

Councillor Jamieson said earlier this week he had been told there was an issue with the water supply to the homes at Armour Drive.

But when the Herald got in touch with Scottish Water, a spokesperson said: “We are currently awaiting instruction from the site contractors to progress with the site inspection and connections to Scottish Water’s infrastructure.”

The Herald understands the water company has been waiting since JULY for this instruction from the site contractors and Scottish Water cannot progress until this is given.

The Herald contacted East Dunbartonshire Council and asked for an explanation as to why the homes were taking so long to be completed.

In a statement to the paper through the press office of the LibDem/Tory run council, Councillor Billy Hendry (Conservative Bishopbriggs North and Campsie) the Convener of the Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets committee, would only say: “Housing Services are aware of the situation and are working closely with partners to progress it.”

The Herald also contacted Morris and Spottiswood, who refused to answer our questions. A spokesperson for the firm said: “We have no comment beyond what the council has said.”