Prices of poperty in East Dunbartonshire 44% above the national average

East Dunbartonshire remains one of the most popular places to live in Scotland, with house prices 44% above the national average, according to new figures.

According to estate agents Aberdein Considine, the local area, along with East Renfrewshire, came out as the top four most expensive places in Scotland to buy a home in the last quarter of 2018.

The figures show the average property price in Glasgow has risen to more than £160,000 (£162, 291) - a 3.6% increase on the year before.

But despite property markets across Scotland remaining busy, uncertainty over Brexit and property tax policies are impacting the confidence among consumers and property buying decisions, said the estate agents.

Jacqueline Law, Managing Partner at Aberdein Considine said: “These figures demonstrate that the wider market has largely recovered from the difficult days of the financial crash but we cannot ignore the uncertainty which Brexit presents.

“The market in Glasgow suffered following the crisis in 2008 but it has gradually returned to good health. With a number of large companies developing new headquarters or main offices in the city this is increasing the demand for good quality homes, particularly from first time buyers.

“Whatever the outcome of Brexit, families and individuals still need homes to live in and properties will continue to be bought, sold and rented.

“Homeowners and businesses could definitely benefit from a clearer understanding about what the months and years ahead have in store, and hopefully the next few weeks will bring some much needed clarity.”