Primary school at Bishopbriggs evacuated after suspected gas leak

A primary school in Bishopbriggs has been evacuated after a suspected gas leak.

Parents of pupils at Balmuildy Primary School have been asked to pick up their children at the nearby Leisuredrome.

Fire services are in attendance.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 11.41am on Thursday, February 20 to reports of a gas alarm activation at Balmuildy Primary School in Bishopbriggs, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene and the school has been evacuated as a precaution.

“Crews currently remain in attendance.”

East Dunbartonshire Council Depute Chief Executive, Education, People & Business, Ann Davie, said: “We take any concerns in relation to health and safety very seriously.

“As a precaution the school was evacuated and the children were taken to Bishopbriggs Leisuredrome due to the inclement weather to keep them safe

and warm.

“We are carrying out an investigation and we will provide an update to the school community as soon as we are able to.”