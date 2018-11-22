Property prices in East Dunbartonshire rise by 7.5%

House prices in East Dunbartonshire have risen by 7.5 per cent over the past year.

It is now the third most expensive area in Scotland to purchase a home.

The Your Move House Price Index for Scotland has found that overall, the average Scottish house price is £184,030, up more than £7,000 since the start of the year.

The country’s performance in the property market is in stark contrast to England and Wales, where prices fell 0.1% in September and annual growth languishes well under inflation at 1.1%.

Christine Campbell, Your Move managing director in Scotland, said: “Overall there is strength across the market in Scotland, with annual prices up in 26 out of 32 local authorities.”

However, she added: “Whether it’s the Brexit deadline or not, there is relatively little stock coming onto market.

“Many potential sellers are deciding to sit tight and according to RICS, new instructions in Scotland are the lowest in the UK.

“This is unfortunately largely the reason behind creeping house prices but it is also resulting in low transaction levels.

“On the properties that are being sold, these are at the very high end and largely focused in Edinburgh.”

In the capital, prices rose by 9.6 per cent over the past year.