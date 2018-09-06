Proposal to redevelop retail park

Cumbernauld may be about to get a cinema if ambitious plans to redevelop the Westway Retail Park are given the green light.

Dutch-based Promontoria Holdings has made a proposal of application notice to North Lanarkshire Council for a 17.7 ha site on Castlecary Way.

The proposed development would replace the existing retail park and the vacant adjoining land with a “cinema, commercial leisure, hotel, food/beverage, retail, car showroom and, Village and Westerwood, the four Cumbernauld North councillors, Stuart Campbell MP and Jamie Hepburn MSP.

Public consultation exhibitions are due to take place over two days next month, on Friday, October 5, in Muirfield Community centre, and the next day in Westway Retail Park.

Savills associate director Adam Richardson wrote in the application notice: “The exhibitions will be manned to allow interested parties to make their comments in an ap business incubator uses with associated landscaping, access, parking and infrastructure”.

The site is bounded by a belt of mature woodland to the north, Wardpark Film and Television Studios to the east and Castlecary Road to the south.

If the plans come to fruition this would the first time Cumbernauld has had a cinema since the County closed down in the early 1980s, having only been opened in 1978, – the premises are now home to Cornerstone House.

Promontoria appointed Savills as their agents for the project, and they have sent a copy of the application notice to the community councils for Castlecarypropriate manner and ask questions of the project team.”

Confirmed details for the public events will be published in the near future.