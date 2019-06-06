Protest over allotment at Bearsden ‘sledging slope’

A consultation on the possible development of community food growing sites in East Dunbartonshire will soon close.

The deadline to submit your views on the council’s draft Food Growing Strategy, which could result in various sites being designated as orchards, community gardens or allotments, is Sunday, June 9.

Council depute chief executive Thomas Glen said: “A number of sites have been identified in the draft Food Growing Strategy – which will inform the new Local Development Plan 2 (LDP2) – as potential community food growing locations.

“We are currently consulting with the public on which sites may be included in the final version of the strategy and working to establish demand for sites in communities ac oss East Dunbartonshire.

“No decision has been taken on the inclusion of any food growing sites inLDP2 at this stage.

“We would encourage anyone with views on potential sites listed in the

draft Food Growing Strategy to have a say during the consultation period, which continues until June 9.”

There is demand for allotments across East Dunbartonshire, particularly in Milton of Campsie where there is a significant waiting list.

One resident, who shared her feedback to the consultation, was Josephine Wilkinson, who objects to two of the sites in Bearsden which have been earmarked as possible community food growing areas.

She said: “The two areas proposed are the grassy slope in the park west of Kilmardinny Loch and ‘Lady McDonald’s Field’ at the Kilmardinny Avenue end of Burnbrae Avenue, the former a famous ‘sledging slope’, and the latter is well used by local Burnbrae youngsters for varying outdoor activities, and for dogs to run and play.

“East Dunbartonshire Council’s Food Growing Strategy initiative and Greenspace Scotland, however in their urgency to fulfil their commitments under the Community Empowerment Act to ‘provide people the opportunity togrow their own fruit, vegetables and flowers in allotments and othe r growing spaces’ and having to find 81 suitable spaces to do so, have proposed to defile two large areas of the reserve with allotments, as they ironically go about destroying already pristine greenspaces.”

To participate in the consultation, visit www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/council/consultations/have-your-say-our-draft-food-growing-strategy.