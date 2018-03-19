Protests grow over air routes

Opposition is mounting to proposed changes to flight paths over a Bearsden area because of noise pollution.

Glasgow Airport launched a 13-week public consultation in January to modernise its airspace, describing the old flight paths are ‘no longer fit for purpose’.

But online petition “Stop the new take-off flight over south Bearsden” has amassed almost 450 signatures within three weeks.

The petition was set up by resident Camille H because of her concerns over noise pollution, air quality and a detrimental affect on local properties.

“The areas directly affected are Canniesburn Road, just north of Canniesburn Toll and the Kessington/Killermont area, near Boclair Academy.

Bearsden South Lib Dem Vaughan Moody is backing protesters and urging residents to take part in the consultation.

In a leaflet to constituents he said the type of planes that would fly the route over the area would emit from 81 and 90 decibels, between 1000 and 2000 feet.

He claimed: “This is equivalent to the noise a dishwasher or food blender makes as you are standing next to it.

“It is in our interests to take part in the consultation and say it is far better for the flightpaths to continue along their present path as this will stop an increase in the noise pollution suffered by people in the area.”

A public consultation event takes place at Bearsden Community Hub on Friday, March 16 from 10am to 7pm.

Local councillors and MSPs are urging people to have their say on “this very important issue”.

Glasgow Airport bosses say they will explain the proposed changes at the event and how they will affect residents.

Its operations director Mark Johnston said: “The flight paths used at Glasgow Airport have not changed in decades and are simply no longer fit for purpose.

“We are committed to growing the airport responsibly. However, it is important communities are fully involved in this modernisation process and we will only make these changes once we have considered their views.”