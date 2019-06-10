Public meeting over proposed Lennoxtown housing development

Residents of Lennoxtown will attend a public meeting tonight (Monday, June 10) to express their views on a proposed housing development.

Developers are seeking approval to construct 49 homes near Benvue Road and Morrison Drive in Lennoxtown.

Wilson and Gunn Architects is behind the proposals for nine two-storey buildings containing three to five-bedroomed properties and two blocks containing a total of 40 flats. The houses would be for put on the private property market flats would be rented out by Clyde Valley Housing Association. A new playpark is also part of the proposed development.

Several residents have expressed opposition to the plans, although the developers insist the project would mitigate an ongoing shortage of affordable housing.

The meeting this evening (Monday, June 10) at Campsie Memorial Hall will begin at 7pm.