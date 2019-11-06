Public meeting to address concerns over new housing development at Cardowan, Stepps

Residents concerned by plans to build a new housing development in Cardowan, Stepps have arranged a public meeting to take place this afternoon (Wednesday, November 6).

The residents are beginning campaigns regarding the future of Cardowan Meadow due to a planning application from Miller Homes for a major housing developments.

Local people fear they will lose a green space which is inhabited by a variety of wildlife species and is also a popular site for local people to visit, and also feel there has been enough housebuilding already.

The meeting will take place at the Parish Centre on Cardowan Road on Wednesday, beginning 4.30pm.

Attendees will be able to share contact information and refreshments will be available.

The exact form of the planned development is yet to be determined but a public exhibition with more information is due to take place at the Garfield Hotel on Tuesday, November 19 from 3pm until 7pm.

A spokesperson for Miller Homes said: “Miller Homes is pleased by the initial interest expressed by the local community in its proposals for Dorlin Road, Stepps and look forward to a successful community engagement process. We will be holding a public consultation event on November 19 at which local residents and community bodies will be able to see our proposals in more detail and be able to comment in full – we strongly encourage everyone with an interest in the land to come along.

“Part of the site is unsuitable for development and will be safeguarded as a wetland meadow; indeed the Local Development Plan has policies in place to ensure this. We will be looking at ways in which this land can be either turned into a public asset or maintained in a way so as to safeguard and secure its long term future as a potential local asset.”