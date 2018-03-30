Pupils bring Easter joy to needy children

Easter is on the horizon – and pupils at Turnbull High School have been helping to bring a bit of joy into needy children’s lives.

Pupils at the Bishopbriggs school have been donating Easter eggs once again this year to Drumchapel Nursery in Glasgow as part of the school’s participation in the Society of St Vincent de Paul conference.

A school spokerperson said: “The SSVP would like to thank you in advance for these donations – these eggs bring a lot of joy to those children who will not receive this Easter.”

The school’s Lenten Charities Campaign began in February with a non-uniform day.

Various events and fundraising activities have also been taking place for charity St Mary’s Meals and the school’s continuing sponsorship of Vonzua Public School in Liberia. Events this year include an Easter Egg Hunt organized by the school’s Mary’s Meals Committee.

There has also been the sale of wooden presentation boxes designed and created by the school’s technical department.

Not least, a Cash 4 Chores campaign being led by Mr Thompson and the History/ Modern Studies Department.