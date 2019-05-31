Residents hit out at plans for 49 new homes at Lennoxtown

Developers are seeking approval to construct 49 homes near Benvue Road and Morrison Drive in Lennoxtown.

Wilson and Gunn Architects has applied to East Dunbartonshire Council seeking the go-ahead to proceed with its plans, for nine two-storey buildings containing three to five-bedroomed properties and two blocks containing a total of 40 flats. The houses would be for private sale while the flats would be controlled by Clyde Valley Housing Association. A new playpark is also proposed.

The council has sent out letters advising those near the site about the potential development, with several residents sharing negative opinions on Facebook.

One person said: “We do not have the shops, schools or transport to deal with all these new houses! Plus they are going to cut down a wooded area which a lot of people use for dog walking!”

Another stated in her formal objection to the council: “Firstly, are bats not protected animals? You will be killing hundreds of them not to mention deer and rabbits who thrive in this woodland area.

“Secondly, will you be providing more public transport? One bus every 30 minutes if you are lucky. There is no longer a railway track.

“Thirdly, where are all the kids meant to go to school? It is hard enough for all kids to attend Lennoxtown Primary and Lenzie.”

“Totally understand more houses need to be built but there is no forward thinking!

“Like the extremely large Woodilee village in Lenzie. No public transport, no shops, not enough room in schools.”

In a supporting document the applicant states: “The development proposals offer the opportunity to create additional housing both for general needs, and as affordable provision by a Registered Social Landlord. As such they contribute to the acknowledged housing shortage in East Dunbartonshire.

“Housing on the proposed site would be located within Lennoxtown’s existing settlement boundary, within easy walking and cycling distance of the town centre and other public transport, social and recreational facilities in the town.

“As such it is an inherently sustainable location for new housing development, and serves to reduce the demand and requirement to release land outwith settlements.

“The site is presently covered in over-mature and non-native trees, about with local residents have a history of complaint. It is private land, and this together with the density of tree cover, discourages any public use and therefore it serves no recreational or amenity function in the town or for surrounding residents.

“The proposed development is of limited density and retains significant areas as greenspace – including proposals that these areas be planted with appropriate tree species and that formal public access be introduced. A playpark for the use of all residents in and outwith the site forms part of the proposals. A wildlife corridor is proposed.

“This report analyses the development proposals in the context of the East Dunbartonshire Local Development Plan, and finds that all relevant policies are complied with.

“We therefore commend the development to the council and urge that planning permission be granted.”