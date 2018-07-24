Rethink travel plans as East Dunbartonshire roads close for cycle race on August 8

Businesses and residents in East Dunbartonshire are being advised to rethink their usual travel plans ahead of Wednesday August 8 - with a substantial number of local roads closed that day for the European cycle Time Trial event.

The day is gearing up to be one of the busiest and most exciting of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships running between August 2 and August 11.

On August 8, Europe’s elite cyclists will undertake the Men’s and Women’s Time Trial events, with crowds of spectators along the route cheering them on in their bid to be crowned the next European Champion.

The Women’s Time Trial route will start at Riverside Museum, with the course travelling through the west end of Glasgow before heading to East Dunbartonshire, taking in Bearsden, Milngavie and Torrance, then returning southbound towards the city via Bishopbriggs and Springburn, and finishing at Glasgow Green.

The Men’s Time Trial route will also start at Riverside Museum and will follow the same route as the Women’s event, however it will extend further north to capture Lennoxtown and Strathblane, ahead of its return southbound to the city centre, finishing at Glasgow Green.

Championships Director Colin Hartley said: “Wednesday 8 August is set to be one of the most exhilarating days of this multi-sport event with the highly anticipated Time Trial event taking place across Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire and Stirling.

“To enable this elite sporting event to take place, to the enjoyment of thousands of spectators across the route, closures will be in place throughout the East Dunbartonshire areas of Torrance, Lennoxtown and Milngavie.

“We are advising people to please plan ahead and rethink their usual travel on Wednesday 8 August.”

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson from East Dunbartonshire Council said: “Hosting the Time Trial events for these inaugural European Championships is a fantastic opportunity for East Dunbartonshire residents to be involved in and support an elite sporting event.

“We are encouraging those impacted by the route, which takes in much of our area, to ensure they are aware of the road closures and parking restrictions and to manage their travel plans on the day accordingly.”

To access full route details for the Time Trial event visit getreadyglasgow.com

For up to date travel and transport information before and during the Championships, follow @GetReadyGlasgow via Twitter.