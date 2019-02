A road at the boundary of East Dunbartonshire will be closed for a week, starting on Monday, February 18.

Howe Road (also known as Auchinstarry Road) near Croy will be shut for road patching repairs between the railway viaduct at the boundary of East Dunbartonshire and Drumglass Steadings, 8am-4pm daily - from Monday 18 Feb to Friday 22 Feb.