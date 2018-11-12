Road in Lenzie to close to motorists for 10 days

A road at Lenzie is to close for a total of 10 days for resurfacing works.

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, Woodside Avenue will shut for phased resurfacing works between its junctions with Douglas Avenue and Middlemuir Avenue from 8am-6pm daily from Monday 19 November-Friday 23 November.

It will also close for the same hours from Monday 26 November-Friday 30 November.

Access will be maintained for emergency services, however, residents are asked to source alternative parking outwith the works area if they wish to use their vehicles during these hours. Residential access will not be possible (unless, potentially, in exceptional circumstances) due to the heavy machinery and processes in use.