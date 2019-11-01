Road safety fears raised after horror accident at Milngavie Road

Residents have raised road safety concerns after last Friday’s horrific car crash at Bearsden.

Emergency services rushed to the scene around 1pm on October 25 after the two-vehicle crash on Milngavie Road at the Burnbrae Hotel.

One of the cars burst into flames after striking an electrical box.

An eye witness sent the Herald this dramatic footage of the aftermath of the crash. Flames can be seen licking the car and smoke billowing from the vehicle.

Miraculously, no one was seriously injured. A police spokesperson said a female was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene.

Local residents expressed concern on the Herald’s Facebook page after the shocking incident and criticised East Dunbartonshire Council.

Jeanmarie Keenan posted: “The council allow more homes to be built, ignoring the fact the approach roads are not capable of handling the increased traffic.”

While Rose Hunter posted: “Knew it wouldn’t take long for there to be a horrific accident. Milngavie Road is a death trap now.”

A number of residents also hit out, independent of the accident, of drivers failing to obey new rules for the road layout.

Margaret Duncan stated: “No right turn out of McDonald’s is ignored, coupled with the turning into the new Cala estate.”

Adrian Calderwood agreed and posted: “Dangerous road, speeders and idiots pulling out of McDonalds, they turn right instead of left as instructed....”

The controversial Bearsway cycle lane design also came in for criticism.

Christopher Hobbs posted: “This Council is not fit for purpose. Milngavie Road is a disaster area. Get rid of the unused cycle lanes. Disgraceful.”

The Herald contacted East Dunbartonshire Council for a response.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive – Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “As normal we are working with Police Scotland and wouldn’t speculate on the causes of this incident.

“Previous incidents we have been made aware of did not identify road design as a contributory factor.”