Robin’s on the fiddle to help hospital care

A Bearsden senior citizen hopes his mountainous challenge will be music to the ears of hospital patients.

Robin Easton (77) the founder of Bearsden’s Kilmardinny Music Circle is tackling seven hills in Orkney in a “Fit as a Fiddle” challenge in aid of the Music in Hospitals and Care charity (MiHC).

Robin said: “As MiHC enters its 70th anniversary year, I’m aiming to raise money to help the charity deliver more wonderful live music concerts to patients and care home residents.

“I’ve watched MiHC bring life to the eyes and music to the ears of thousands of people of all ages across Scotland in hospital and care settings since I became a local ambassador in 1981.

Robin will launch his hillwalking challenge on Saturday, April 21 at 12 noon at the statue of late Scottish climber, author and broadcaster Tom Weir at Balmaha.

Peter Fairlie, the UK chairman of MiHC and supporters will wave him on his way, while Robin himself will play Stravaiging Rhona, a fiddle tune he composed for Tom’s wife Rhona at her 90th birthday celebrations back in 2010.

Robin has also been composing seven new Scots fiddle tunes to play at the top of each of the hills, inspired and named after these beautiful viewpoints.

Seven Orcadian guests will accompany him, carrying Tom’s favourite walking stick on each trip.

Robin also plans to visit seven care homes to entertain the residents with his fiddle tunes.

Before he even sets a foot on a hill, Robin has already been pledged £590 of his £700 target on his fundraising page.

the hills he will be climbing for his Fit as a Fiddle challenge are Marwick Head; Brinkie’s Brae; Costa Head; Keelylang Hill; Ring of Brodgar, Cubbie Roo’s Castle and St John’s Head.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Please join us at the launch on Saturday at Balmaha.

“There will be music, cheer and hopefully some sunshine!”

To donate, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/Fit_as_a_Fiddle_Challenge_2018