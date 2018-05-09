Sally is leading speaker at business week

Author, broadcaster and Scotswoman of the Year Sally Magnusson has been confirmed as a keynote speaker at East Dunbartonshire Business Week.

The renowned journalist and presenter will be speaking about her career at an event to celebrate East Dunbartonshire Women in Business Group on Thursday 17 May at Bearsden Community Hub.

It’s just one of a host of events taking place during Business Week from May 14-18, organised by East Dunbartonshire Council and Business Gateway to support people considering setting up or growing their own businesses.

As well as being an author and broadcaster, Sally set up the ground-breaking charity Playlist for Life in memory of her mother, Mamie.

The charity encourages access to personally-meaningful music for people with dementia, working with families in communities and residential homes all over the UK.

Sally’s inspirational work saw her recently crowned Scotswoman of the Year by the Evening Times.

Councillor Susan Murray, Vice Convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Sally Magnusson will be part of the inaugural East Dunbartonshire Business Week.

“Sally is an inspiration and it’s particularly fitting that she will be guest speaker at an event celebrating the new East Dunbartonshire Women in Business Group.

“It’s shaping up to be a wonderful week, with a range of seminars, workshops, drop-in sessions and networking opportunities covering subjects relevant to the local economy.”

East Dunbartonshire Business Week will be launched on Monday, May 14 by acclaimed Scottish musician, producer and award-winning composer Donald Shaw.

For the past 12 years, Donald has been the Artistic Director of Celtic Connections.

Events will be held at a range of venues, including Kirkintilloch Town Hall, Glazert Country House Hotel, Woodhill Evangelical Church and Bearsden Community Hub.

For full details of how to secure places and more details, visit https://eastdunbarton.wixsite.com/businessweek

The council is organising the week with Business Gateway and partners from the Economic Development Partnership, such as Scottish Enterprise, Dunbartonshire Chamber of Commerce, Developing the Young Workforce, Department for Work and Pensions, Skills Development Scotland and the Federation of Small Businesses.

The partnership was set up to deliver a more co-ordinated approach to business support services and implement the recently-approved East Dunbartonshire Economic Development Strategy, which aims to help firms grow, creating more local jobs and wealth.

Business Gateway’s Suzanne Bruce said: “This is the perfect opportunity for the local business community to come together to receive quality advice and support, whilst meeting like-minded people.

“At Business Gateway we understand the issues faced by both new and existing businesses and we have used this knowledge to develop events and workshops.

“Our partners have also put together events that focus on the key issues facing enterprises in the area and together we hope to inspire and support businesses to develop.”