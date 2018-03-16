School bus crashes in Kirkintilloch

Police are investigating after a school bus full of pupils was involved in a collision with an ambulance patient transport van today (Friday).

There were around 24 children on the Wright Travel bus when the two-vehicle accident happened at 8.30am at the junction at the bottom of New Lairdsland Road, Kirkintilloch.

The youngsters are all pupils of St Ninian’s High School.

No one is believed to have been seriously injured, although one parent told the Herald some of the pupils were taken to Stobhill Hospital minor injuries unit, including her daughter, who suffered neck strain.

In a private message to the Herald’s Facebook page, she said: “Quite a few attended minor injuries at Stobhill and were treated. Think most of them were in shock”.

She praised the school and the emergency services, saying: “Thanks very much to the nurse who attended the scene and checked the children.

“Also to the police who attended promptly and to Mr Scott MacEwan Deputy Head Teacher of St Ninian’s High school for attending.

“Thanks very much to the helpers. We as parents are grateful to them. In the absence of a parent your only hope is someone treats your child with compassion and love”.

The Herald understands the pupils were transferred on to another bus and taken to school.

The parent said: “The school kept them together. Had a chat with them all and offered food and drink.

“Those who felt able stayed at school and those who required additional support had parents called to collect them. Quite a few attended minor injuries at Stobhill and were treated”.

She added: “We know that an investigation now needs to take place and we hope the police are able to work out what happened.”

A police spokesperson said no one is believed to have been seriously injured as a result of the accident and inquiries were continuing.

Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive - Education, People & Business at East Dunbartonshire Council said: “The Council received notification this morning (Friday) that a school bus transporting pupils to St Ninian’s High School was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle in Kirkintilloch.

“The school’s head teacher and depute head teacher immediately went to the scene and all pupils were transferred onto a replacement bus and taken to school.

“Parents were contacted and a number of children were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Police Scotland is investigating the cause of the accident”.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our patient transport vehicles and another vehicle on Glasgow Road, Kirkintilloch this morning.

“The vehicle was not transporting any patients at the time and neither our crew nor the occupants of the other vehicle were reported to be injured.”

Wright Travel who are based in Kirkintilloch this afternoon (Friday) refused to comment on the accident.