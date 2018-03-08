Schoolgirl fundraising for the less fortunate

A five-year-old schoolgirl from Milngavie is all set to tackle Conic Hill as part of her fundraising challenge to help others.

Mylie Bailey, has been nominated for the Face of Scotland Minnies, a national competition run by leading talent agency Star Now.

And, as part of the teeny tot’s journey, she is fundraising for the Les Hoey Dreammaker Foundation which grants wishes to sick kids and Headway, a brain injury charity.

To help raise as much as possible, Mylie is climbing Conic Hill in Balmaha with her dad on March 24. She’ll also be found bag packing at Asda in Bearsden and her school, Craigdhu in Milngavie, is holding a tea and raffle afternoon to help with her fundraising challenge.

Mum Emma said: “We are all so proud of Mylie as she’s putting her heart and soul into it. She’s also using her pocket money to buy Easter eggs and biscuits to take to both sick kids and the elderly too.

A spokesperson for the Dreammaker Foundation said: “We are extremely grateful to have been selected as their charity of the year by The Face of Scotland Pageant.

“This event, and all the entrants will provide our small charity with huge exposure across Scotland, which in turn, will allow us to continue with the vital work we do granting wishes to those with life-threatening or terminal illnesses.”

Commenting further, Emma said: “We will be going all out as a family to help Mylie raise as much as we possibly can, knowing how the good work which both charities do for people throughout Scotland who may be suffering in one way or another.”