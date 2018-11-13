Search for local hero for Bearsden hotel’s festive switch-on

Do you know a local hero? A Bearsden hotel is searching for one lucky person to switch on the 3,500 lights of its massive 40ft Christmas tree.

It is part of Boclair House Hotel’s special annual festive event aimed at bringing the local community together.

They are looking for your nominations, for your local heroes.

They could be children or adults, members of your family, friends or acquaintances. They might be making a difference, going over and above to help others, or perhaps you know someone who deserves a little joy in their life.

Last year they had three little heroes switching on their Christmas tree lights.

They were 11-year-old Katie Fawcett from Boclair Academy, and four-year-old Orlaith Thompson with her six-year-old sister Niamh, from Killermont Nursery and Killermont Primary School.

The Boclair Christmas tree light up will take place on Saturday, November 17.

Please send your nominations to events@boclairhousehotel.co.uk.

The local hero selected will be announced on Wednesday November 14.

For more information or to buy tickets for the event please see: https://www.boclairhousehotel.co.uk/christmas/ or email: events@boclairhousehotel.co.uk

Andrew McIvor, general manager at the Boclair House Hotel, said: “This is a particularly fitting event for us, as our iconic building has always been a huge focal point in the area.

“We want to bring people in our community together and we hope lots of people will come out and celebrate with us.

“I’m particularly looking forward to hearing about local heroes as I know there will be many out there.”

Families can buy tickets for lunch in the hotel’s grand ballroom, which will include a visit from Santa and a gift for children. There will also be stalls outside serving hot drinks and food.

The big Christmas tree switch on will take place around 5.30pm.