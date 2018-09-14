Serious concerns over treatment of residents at East Dunbartonshire care home

A care home for older people in East Dunbartonshire must make urgent improvements in the care experienced by vulnerable residents, inspectors have said.

The Care Inspectorate has served a formal Improvement Notice on Clachan of Campsie House following a complaint investigation which raised serious concerns.

The notice lists six areas which require urgent improvement.

These include staffing levels; staff skills, qualifications, knowledge and experience; staff recruitment.

Management at the home must also ensure there is a system in place to monitor and evaluate the standard of care experienced by people in the home; and must ensure that staff working in the home consistently follow advice provided by any health professional in respect of people’s care.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “The Improvement Notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care experienced by residents improves quickly.

“We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action.

“Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights.

“Anyone with a concern can contact our helpline on 0345 600 9527.”