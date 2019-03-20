Seven East Dunbartonshire schools in the top 50 list for 2019

Seven secondary schools in East Dunbartonshire feature in the top 50 state schools in Scotland for 2019.

They are: Bearsden Academy; Bishopbriggs Academy; Boclair Academy; Douglas Academy; Kirkintilloch High, Lenzie Academy and Turnbull High.

In the Times newspapers table of the top 50 state schools in Scotland, Jordanhill School, in the west end of Glasgow is top with 83 per cent of school leavers achieving five or more Highers.

At Bearsden Academy, 70 per cent achieved five or more Highers; Douglas Academy, 69 per cent; Boclair Academy, 67 per cent; Bishopbriggs Academy, 66 per cent; Lenzie Academy, 61 per cent, Kirkintilloch High 56 per cent and Turnbull High, 55 per cent.