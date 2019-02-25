Sewer works at Kirkintilloch housing development will cause three months of disruption for drivers

Contractors working for Barratt Homes on the Brae of Yetts housing development will be installing a new sewer at Bankhead Road and the B8048 Waterside Road which will have implications for traffic on the road for three months.

From Monday, March 11, temporary traffic lights will operate on Bankhead Road between its junctions with Glenluggie Road and Waterside Road and, on Waterside Road between Bankhead Road and east of Gartshore Road. The traffic signals will operate between 7am and 7pm each day.

In addition, from Monday, March 11 until Sunday, April 14, a 10mph speed limit will be in place at Bankhead Road between its junctions at Waterside Road and Glenluggie Road. Once the works are near completion, Iona Way will require to be closed to traffic and details of this closure will be given later.