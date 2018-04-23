Shared space back on agenda

The future of Kirkintilloch’s controversial shared space will be considered by East Dunbartonshire councillors at a meeting on Thursday night (April 26).

Thousands of people have been campaigning for the return of the traffic lights at the Catherine Street junction and for the shared space at the town centre at Cowgate to be made safe for people who are visually impaired and have mobility issues.

Last June the SNP minority admistration called for a return of the lights as “a matter of urgency”.

But LibDem Councillor Susan Murray said she wanted further consultation with the public prior to any decision and was backed by fellow LibDems and Tory councillors.

Campaigner Sandy Taylor, who has been heading the protest against the shared space, met recently with Councillor Murray and MP Jo Swinson.

He said: “We had a constructive and positive discussion on the current problems being experienced by both pedestrians and motorists, many who now avoid the town altogether. We agreed lessons must be learned from mistakes made in introducing this failed scheme and the council must listen to the views of disabled groups, elderly people and the public in future.”

On Monday, council boss Thomas Glen said: “A comprehensive report on Kirkintilloch town centre, including the results of the recent consultation exercises will be considered by elected members on Thursday, April 28.”