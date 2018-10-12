Shock at sudden death of Lenzie Academy schoolgirl

Staff and pupils at Lenzie Academy are shocked and saddened after the sudden death of a teenage girl at the school.

Classmates of the pupil, known locally as Kornelia Burak, are being offered counselling after learning of the tragedy yesterday.

It is not believed the youngster was at school at the time of her death.

Tributes have been paid to the schoolgirl on social media, with one friend describing her as “an amazing person”.

East Dunbartonshire Council confirmed a pupil had passed away and that counselling was being offered to any school pupils who require it.

Ann Davie, East Dunbartonshire Council’s deputy chief executive, said: “We have been informed about the death of a Lenzie Academy pupil.

“Support is being provided to pupils and staff at the school and our thoughts are with family and friends at this very sad time.”