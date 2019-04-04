Shoppers TRAPPED inside East Dunbartonshire petrol station

Horrified customers found themselves trapped inside an East Dunbartonshire petrol station this afternoon (Thursday, April 4).

The drama took place at the BP station at Stockiemuir Road, Bearsden.

The garage, which has an M&S food store attached to it, reopened only recently after being extensively damaged in November when vandals set it on fire.

Shoppers got the shock of their lives today when they found their way out was barred when the store’s automatic doors developed a fault.

The manager and customers tried in vain to open the doors for around 15 minutes.

Milngavie resident Les Graham told the Herald: “It was around 3pm and there were about seven or eight people in the shop, myself included.

“The automatic doors were stuck. We were all trying to open them but we just couldn’t do it.

“The fire alarm then went off which should automatically ensure the doors open – but they didn’t. It’s just as well there wasn’t a real fire.”

Les said everyone eventually got out after a quarter of an hour through a back exit.

https://www.milngavieherald.co.uk/news/bearsden-petrol-station-torched-by-vandals-in-daylight-blaze-1-4823422