Silver smiles for Bishopbriggs Slimming World consultant as she meets up with X-Factor star Rylan Clark-Neal

A woman who has clocked up 25 years as a slimming consultant celebrated with TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal at a special event.

Sally Stevens, who manages Slimming World groups in Bishopbriggs and Kirkintilloch met Rylan as he co-hosted the organisations’ annual awards held recently in Birmingham.

Sally, from Bishopbriggs, joined Slimming World way back in 1994. She said: “Way back then no-one had heard of Slimming World.

“I had to promote, promote, promote to get the Slimming World name known locally and the Kirkintilloch and Bishopbriggs Herald was how I did it.

“Placing ads and members success stories in the paper soon seen my groups soar.

“The time has flown by and I’ve loved every minute, I love my groups and I love helping my members achieve their

target weight.”

Sally who reaches retirement age in September this year has no plans of putting her feet up.

She said: “I don’t know what I would do without Slimming World . It’s become a very big part of my life.

“I look forward to going to the group on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“It’s hard work but taking the class has always brought a smile to my face and the job satisfaction of seeing my members losing weight and changing their lives for the better makes it so worthwhile.”

Sall y runs a group at Woodhill Evangelical Church on Wednesday afternoons and in the evening, and at St Ninian’s Church, Kirkintilloch every Thursday morning and afternoon.

Sally is pictured with Rylan who was on hand to congratulate the consultants and Slimming World which celebrates 50 successful years next year.

Sally said: “That’s a perk of the job, meeting personalities like Rylan. He was just lovely.

“Plus it’s always nice to dress up for a special occasion!”

“There’s always a warm welcome at my group and I want to wish members, past and present, good luck with their weight loss journeys.”