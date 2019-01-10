Six juveniles reported in connection with spate of anti-social behaviour in Lenzie area

Six juveniles have been charged by police in connection with a spate of anti-social behaviour and disorder in the Lenzie area.

The young people are all aged between 12 and 13 years old.

However, a police spokesperson at Kirkintilloch told the Herald inquiries are still ongoing in relation to complaints of vandalism in the area.

People in the area have complained to police about damage to their homes and in the community over the past few weeks.

The glass in bus shelters at Kirkintilloch Road has been shattered and numerous house and car windows have been smashed.

A police spokesperson said yesterday: “Six juveniles have been reported in relation to anti-social behaviour.

“Enquiries are ongoing in relation to vandalism in the area.”