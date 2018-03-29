St Ninian’s is top of the class!

A Kirkintilloch school is celebrating after achieving the best inspection results across the whole of Scotland.

Education Scotland inspectors visited St Ninian’s High in January and have just published their report which saw the school commended across the board for the quality of education and support it provides to its 800 students.

In summary the school’s inspection evaluations are: Leadership of change (Excellent); Learning, teaching and assessment (Very good); Raising attainment and achievement (Very good) and Ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion (Very good).

The inspection team found the following strengths in the school’s work:

· The outstanding leadership of the Head Teacher in promoting a culture of learning and high aspirations and developing a belief that ‘anything is possible’.

· The extremely positive learning environment is resulting in highly motivated young people who engage well in their learning and are achieving success.

· The very strong sense of shared values across the school community which is underpinned by the school’s Catholic identity.

· The consistently high levels of attainment of all young people and in particular, the school’s work to improve equity is raising the attainment of those young people facing additional challenges.

· The creative approaches to developing partnerships which are enhancing learning opportunities and contributing to positive outcomes for young people.

Councillor Jim Goodall, Convener of the Council’s Education Committee, visited the school to meet staff and pupils and congratulate them on the inspector’s findings.

He said: “This is an outstanding report for an outstanding school and I was delighted to meet a number of staff and pupils to pass on my personal congratulations.

“Education Scotland continues to expect more and more from schools and is raising the bar for what is classes as ‘excellent.

“To have achieved the best evaluation of any school in Scotland is yet another feather in the cap of this award-winning and high achieving school.

“The glowing report picked up on the positive and affirming atmosphere you find throughout the school and the inspectors were clearly impressed with what they saw. Well done to the Head Teacher, his team, pupils, parents, carers and partners who work so closely together to provide the pupils of St. Ninian’s High School with the best possible educational experience.”

Head Teacher Paul McLaughlin is thrilled with the report and said: “We are delighted that the inspection team agreed with us that St Ninian’s is an outstanding school.

“The whole school community works hard every day to provide the best possible education for all young people in the school and it is fantastic to have this recognised in such a glowing terms.

“Thanks are due to all our parents, partners, staff and pupils who have contributed to such a positive outcome.”