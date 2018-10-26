Step closer to new £23.5m special needs school in East Dunbartonshire

A report on the first findings of a consultation to close East Dunbartonshire’s two special needs schools and build a new £23.5 million state-of-the-art building has been published.

East Dunbartonshire Council is proposing to shut Campsie View School in Lenzie and Merkland School in Kirkintilloch. The new school would be built at a site in Kirkintilloch.

The council said this week it is moving to the next stage of the consultation process.

A spokesperson said: “Having launched a consultation in April, a report on the findings has been published and will be available to view in accordance with Scottish Government legislation”.

Parents, residents and other interested parties can view the report online http://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/ASNProposal and reference copies are also available at Campsie View School, Merkland School, Community Hubs and Council Offices at 12 Strathkelvin Place, Kirkintilloch, G66 1TJ.

Joint Leader, Councillor Vaughan Moody said: “The report lays out a vast range of information about the consultation including the background and development of the proposal, the assessment by Education Scotland and the overall findings of the consultation.

“There is also a summary of issues raised in the consultation, a discussion of those issues, and potential related actions that could be considered in implementing the proposal. It is a very detailed report.”

Under the Schools (Consultation) (Scotland) Act 2010, this consultation report must be published for at least three weeks before the Council can decide whether or not to implement the proposal.

This is known as the ‘extended consideration period’. This period is intended to allow interested parties to read the report and to make their views known to their Councillors.

Joint Leader, Councillor Andrew Polson said, “Following this three week extended consideration period the Council will make a decision on whether or not to proceed with the proposal, so it is important to consider the report and make your views heard during this time.”

For information on how to contact your local Councillors, please visit www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk

Councillor Polson, added: “If the Council decides to proceed with this proposal following this stage of the statutory consultation, the Scottish Government will be notified of the Council’s decision. Scottish Ministers then have six weeks to decide whether to call in that decision for review.

“For the first three weeks of that period, interested parties may make representations to Ministers regarding the decision. More information on the call in process, and the relevant legislation, can be found on the Scottish Government website.”