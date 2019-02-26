Step forward for new retirement complex and 60 social housing flats at Kirkintilloch

East Dunbartonshire Council’s ambitions to build a retirement complex at Kirkintilloch and 60 social housing flats has taken a step closer to reality with documents revealing how the finished article would look.

The development, which includes 37 retirement flats, would be built on a site next to Whitehill Court. The council is working with Bield Housing Association to deliver this project in the Cleddans.

Social rented housing comprises around twelve per cent of East Dunbartonshire Council’s total stock, which is significantly lower than the national average of 24 per cent.

There are currently 4,700 applicants for social housing although just 250 properties become available each year.

In 2017 and 2018 the council ran a series of public consultation exercises about its plans. Due to the proximity of the site to part of the Antonine Wall, an archaeological consultant has also been consulted on avoiding any impact on the ancient fortifications, themselves part of the United Nations Frontier of the Roman Empire World Heritage Site.

Investigative digs in the proposed site produced no finds of archaeological significance.