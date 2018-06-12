Stobhill Hospital staff swing into action after renal unit is flooded

Staff at Stobhill hospital were put to the test on Saturday evening when flash flooding affected the Renal Dialysis Unit.

Just after 5.30pm the sheer volume of water which collected on the roof of the unit overflowed, bringing down ceiling tiles and flooding the waiting area, dialysis rooms and main hospital atrium in about six inches of water.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called immediately and staff swung into action to ensure patient safety, including the 13 patients who were receiving dialysis at the time.

Gary Jenkins, NHSGGC’s Director of Regional Services said: “Fortunately the patients were nearing the end of their treatment and unit staff were able to quickly and safely bring treatments to an end about 10 minutes earlier than planned. Staff and the Fire Service then helped the patients leave the unit through the fire escapes at the back of the building. All patients were led to safety.”

Repairs were quickly made to the roof, while fire service teams and hospital staff worked to remove the water and begin the clean-up process. The specialist Renal Technical team cleaned and tested all the dialysis machines to ensure the unit could be up and running for Monday morning and domestic staff continued with a deep clean of the entire area.

NHSGGC chief executive Jane Grant said: “I would like to say how impressed I was with the professionalism and quick thinking of the Unit team and their willingness to stay on well after the end of their shift into Saturday evening.

“Technical, Facilities and Engie teams worked extremely hard in these challenging circumstances to ensure both patient safety and continuity of service.

“My thanks also go to our colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their swift and sustained assistance on Saturday evening. It was a great team effort all round.”