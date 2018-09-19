Storm Ali: Flattened trees causing havoc on East Dunbartonshire roads

There are reports on Twitter of fallen trees blocking routes in East Dunbartonshire as a result of Storm Ali.

Community page Lenzie Stuff has tweeted this afternoon that Myrtle Avanue and Victoria Road in Lenzie are affected and there is no pedestrian or vehicular access to Lenzie Meadow this afternoon.

East Dunbartonshire Council also tweeted at lunchtime that a tree has fallen across Craigmaddie Road, Baldernock - near its junction with Fluchter Road.

The council tweeted that officers are on the scene and will remove the blockage as soon as possible.