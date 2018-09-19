Storm Ali: Scotrail urges only essential travel amid major disruption

Rail services across central Scotland are facing major disruption as Storm Ali continues to cause chaos across the country.

In the last hour Scotrail has announced that all mainline services from Glasgow Queen Street, Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley, with the exception of Queen Street to Anniesland via Maryhill, are suspended, due to multiple obstructions and overhead wire damage on these routes.

A spokesman said: “Storm Ali is having a severe impact on Scotland’s railway infrastructure, particularly in the Central Belt.

“The storm has caused major line blockages – for example a number of trees have fallen onto the line - and overheard wires have been damaged. This has resulted in the suspension of a number of our routes.”

Network Rail engineers are working flat out to get things back to normal, and ScotRail is doing everything it can to keep people moving. But services will be severely impacted for the rest of the day.

“Ticket acceptance is in place with bus operators across many parts of the country and we are working to get buses in place to replace trains on some routes.”

Our advice to customers is not to travel unless it’s essential. Please check your journey before considering travelling.”

