Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona chooses her winning card design

A resident of St Mary’s Kenmure in Bishopbriggs has this year won MSP Rona Mackay’s Christmas card competition amid stiff competition.

Earlier this year Ms Mackay attended a very informative meeting to meet staff and residents at the educational unit.

Following this meeting, Ms Mackay asked Head of Service Carole Dearie if the pupils would like to put forward designs to be considered for her 2018 Christmas card.

The winner, who has asked to remain anonymous, designed a card which shone out, but due to the sheer level of entries, two runners-up were also selected.

Ms Mackay said: “It was a very tough choice given the incredible quality and quantity of entries I received from many of the students in the unit, but in the end we selected the winning design(pictured above).

The winner has a very unique style that could be seen in each of her entry designs and I hope she continues to produce art in the future – she definitely has a bright future ahead of her.”

Carole said: “I would like to express the positive effect that this had in terms of St Mary’s student’s wellbeing, particularly at this time of year.

“The young people who took part felt that this had been a wonderful experience and had provided an opportunity to exhibit some of their hidden talents. They also expressed that this type of acknowledgement provided them with a sense of purpose and achievement.