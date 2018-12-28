Strictly success for first-time dancer from Bearsden

A youngster from Bearsden, who had never danced before, has triumphed in the first ever ‘Strictly Kids’ contest, in aid of the STV Children’s Appeal.

Jayden Da Silva (7), a pupil at Mosshead Primary School, and partner Hazel Craig (9)from Falkirk, were among 46 youngsters chosen from over 600 entrants to compete in the contest, run by Bluestar Productions.

The glittering grand finale was held at the Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow where Jayden and Hazel danced their way to victory in the junior age section, each taking home a winner’s trophy.

Jayden’s proud mum Leesa said: “Having never danced before I didn’t know if Jayden would even be able to follow the day of dancing but I knew he would give it his best and have fun.

“To our amazement Jayden and his partner did not only dance their socks off in front of an audience of more than 700 but they wowed the judges, getting a maximum of 50/50 from all five and leaving to a standing ovation from the crowd!”

Hazel’s mum Rachel added: “Hazel attends Broadway School of performing arts in Falkirk and has been dancing for some time but Jayden, who she was coupled up with, had never actually danced before!

“Despite that and the fact they had never actually met before they made a good team and danced really well together. We met up with Jayden’s family a few times so they could practise in the run up to the final and both kids worked really hard.

“On the day of the final Hazel and Jayden were in a dance-off and they did a jive to Proud Mary which was just brilliant.”

A delighted Jayden proudly took the glitter ball in to school where he was congratulated by staff and fellow pupils.

The STV Children’s Appeal was launched in 2011 by The Hunter Foundation and STV to raise funds and to help make a difference to young people in Scotland who need it most, by providing practical help such as food and warm clothes. In the past eight years more than £19 million has been raised, helping more than 79,000 children.