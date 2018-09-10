Strike action called off at East Dunbartonshire Council

UNISON and UNITE trade unions have withdrawn planned strike action following crunch talks last week with East Dunbartonshire Council.

Strikes scheduled for Wednesday, September 12, have been called off and action short of strike has been suspended.

UNISON and UNITE say they will be consulting members up to Wednesday, October 3, on a fresh package reached after weeks of intensive negotiations.

Simon Macfarlane, of UNISON said: “This is a tremendous position to be in given where we were last November when the council unilaterally took a decision to reduce our members’ pay and conditions. Strong and vibrant strike action by the joint unions in June and solid action short of strike has led to a transformed landscape. Annual leave, overtime rates and unsocial hours payments have all been maintained and a much more realistic position offered on voluntary redundancy terms.

“It is now up to our members to democratically decide whether they accept this offer. Our advice is that they do.”

Kenny Jordan, UNITE, said: “Residents shall be the ones most relieved to hear last minute talks may have set out a chance for the ongoing dispute to be finally coming to an end.”