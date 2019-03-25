Success of Bearsden Academy pushes up house prices

East Dunbartonshire schools’ success is helping to drive up house values locally, according to chartered surveyors.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors in particular, single out Bearsden Academy, which last week came seventh in the annual table of Scotland’s top 50 state schools.

Alan Fleming, partner in the firm’s Glasgow North office, said: “Bearsden and Milngavie continue to be popular attractions with house hunters, partly because of Bearsden Academy, which enjoys an enviable reputation. Properties that fall within this school catchment area always perform well.

“Closing dates remain common and the number of properties selling for in excess of the Home Report valuation is on the rise. Demand has remained steady and with a lack of properties coming to the market, this has helped maintain values.

“That perennial appeal of Bearsden and Milngavie as attractive areas to set up home benefiting as they do from quality housing stock, a range of established local amenities and an enviable location with a short commute into Glasgow city centre on the one hand and a rugged rural landscape on their doorsteps on the other, will always, to a degree, insulate their housing markets to the short-term vagaries of national economic challenges, such as the ongoing Brexit negotiations.”