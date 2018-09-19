Summit special to help people in need

Two Bearsden women ladies are set to reach new heights at the end of the month to help raise cash for amputees.

Laura Celino and Fiona Ross will attempt to reach the summit of Kilimanjaro in Africa as part of a 11-strong group raising money for the Glasgow based charity FindingYour Feet.

The national organisation supports families across the UK affected by amputation.

Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa, at 4,900 metres high from its base, and 5,895 metres above sea level.

The pair have been busy training and fundraising for their exciting challenge for the last nine months.

Joining the group next month is Corinne Hutton – herself a quadruple amputee and founder of the charity.

Corinne lost all four limbs five years ago after contracting sepsis and started the charity to help other families in similar situations.

Fiona said: “Climbing Kilimanjaro is daunting for any able bodied person, so for Corinne this is an amazing challenge to attempt”.

Corinne said: At first I never thought I would be able to take part, but once we spoke to the expedition team at the briefing session – I thought why not! I am never one to shy away from a challenge and wanted to join my foot soldiers and help raise money.”

Laura added: “Corinne and I have been friends for many years and it was an easy decision to sign up to take part.

“I love Africa and Kili has always been on the bucket list – the fact that we can raise money for Finding Your Feet as well is just perfect. The charity do amazing work and run support groups across the country for families affected by amputation and limb difference and for all ages.

“We have been fortunate to meet people who’ve been helped by the charity and even Dennis the dog – the charities unofficial mascot who only has three legs.”

The team will be leaving for Africa on Saturday, September 29, with the aim of making the summit within six days.

Their training to date has included taking part in the Kiltwalk in April and bagging a few munros.

Fiona said: “One of our training days was to Ben Lomond and Jamie Andrew – renowned mountaineer and quadruple amputee – joined us and was able to share some tips and valuable advice on how to achieve our goal. Everyone is now really excited and it will be a personal challenge for each of us andfor a variety of different reasons.”

To find out more about the charity visit https://www.findingyourfeet.net/