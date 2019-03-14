Talented Choir in full voice for 98th annual concert

Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir’s 98th Annual Concert has been sponsored once again by local restaurant, Nonna’s Kitchen. It is on Saturday, March 30 at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Parish Church, Cowgate.

Guests are Charlotte Power and Alistair Kennard final year students of the Musical Theatre Course at The Dance School of Scotland, accompanied by Artistic Director Graham Dickie. Part of the proceeds are going to local charities Tennis Aces and De-Café, who support local dementia sufferers and their families . Tickets, £8, from any choir member, Lynsey’s Flowers at Catherine Street, by calling 0141 775 2437, or by e-mail: tickets_kmvc@hotmail.co.uk.

