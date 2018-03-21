Teachers set to go on strike

A teachers union is to take strike action at three schools in East Dunbartonshire next week because of working conditions.

The NASUWT says the strike on Tuesday, March 27 is a result of management practices at East Dunbartonshire Council.

Bearsden Academy is one of the schools affected, along with Kirkintilloch High School and Lenzie Academy.

The strike is set to take place days after a new administration took control of the council, with the Liberal Democrats finally joining with the Conservatives to form a coalition, after months of speculation. Education chiefs at the council said it was taking legal advice on the strike and would announce what impact it expects the action to have, soon.

The NASUWT’s general secretary Chris Keates said: “Strike action could have been avoided if the council had agreed, for example, to our proposals to make sure the recommendations from the national working group on tackling bureaucracy are being implemented in schools.

“Or to ensure that teachers are not burdened with clerical and administrative tasks which are diverting them from teaching, or to stop the excessive amount of cover teachers are being asked to do.

“Other employers should take note. Teachers’ patience and goodwill is exhausted.”

The council said it had been trying to deal with the union’s concerns.

Its chief education officer Jacqui MacDonald said: “The council regrets the decision of the NASUWT to take strike action.

“The council has made positive steps through collegiate working with the teacher trades unions to address issues in relation to workload and tackling bureaucracy.

“We do not accept we have refused to work with the NASUWT or any teacher trades union to address concerns.

“The council is seeking legal advice and we will keep parents and carers updated. Meanwhile, headteachers are working to assess the impact of industrial action and will inform parents as soon as it is complete.”

EIS and SSTA unions are not expected to be involved.