Teenage girl sexually assaulted on board Glasgow train

Transport police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on board a train to Glasgow.

The incident happened at 9.30am on Friday, February 8 between Lockerbie station and Glasgow Central station.

A man is reported to have repeatedly made inappropriate comments to a teenage woman before sexually assaulting her.

The suspect then left the train at Glasgow Central.

The man is described as white, aged around 50-years-old, of medium build, with light brown and grey hair, and wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans. He has a Glasgow accent.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly the woman who comforted the victim after the assault and alerted train staff.

Please contact the transport police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 185 of 08/02/19.